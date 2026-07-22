Korea discusses economic security, energy cooperation with Canada, Australia, New Zealand

MANILA — Korea held separate foreign ministers' talks with Canada, Australia and New Zealand in Manila on Wednesday, discussing ways to expand cooperation in economic security, energy, defense and other strategic sectors amid geopolitical uncertainties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related ministerial meetings in the Philippine capital, according to the ministry.

Cho and Anand discussed ways to advance the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership and to expand practical cooperation in a range of fields, including defense, the arms industry, energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI).

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation on energy security and critical mineral supply chains, including imports of Canadian crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while also exploring ways to expand collaboration in AI research and innovation.

"Cho noted that a number of Korean defense firms have recently contributed to enhancing the defense capabilities of NATO member states," the ministry said.

"The two ministers agreed to remain in close communication to ensure that bilateral cooperation in defense and the defense industry develops in a mutually beneficial manner, building on existing diplomatic and security consultation mechanisms," it added.

Cho also noted that Korean companies are making large-scale investments in Canada's strategic industries, including batteries and advanced materials, and called for Canada's continued support for Korean businesses operating in the country.

The two ministers also agreed to maintain close cooperation on regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, the ministry said.

In separate talks with his Australian counterpart, Cho agreed to further strengthen bilateral energy cooperation based on a joint statement on energy and resource security signed in April.

Cho also requested Australia's continued cooperation in ensuring stable supplies of key energy resources, noting that Australia is Korea's largest supplier of LNG.

The two sides agreed to maintain close communication through high-level channels, including the bilateral foreign and defense ministers' meeting and strategic dialogue mechanisms.

During talks with Peters, Cho highlighted the importance of close bilateral coordination between Korea and New Zealand amid growing global uncertainties and called for continued efforts to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership established last year.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in defense and the defense industry, among other fields, while maintaining active high-level exchanges.

Cho and his counterparts from Australia and New Zealand also exchanged views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia and across the Pacific region, the ministry said.