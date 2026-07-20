The foreign ministry has advised short-term visitors to leave the Middle East promptly amid rising tensions stemming from the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran.

The ministry issued the warning after holding a meeting with representatives from 17 diplomatic missions, including embassies in Iran and Israel, on Sunday to review safety measures for Korean nationals and vessels in the region.

Tensions were escalating in the Middle East as armed clashes between the U.S. and Iran had continued for more than a week after last month's preliminary peace deal meant to permanently end their monthslong war has crumbled and the Strait of Hormuz has largely been blocked.

"Given that most Middle Eastern countries have been under a Level 3 Travel Advisory, which recommends that travelers leave unless necessary, since March, short-term visitors are advised to depart promptly unless they have compelling reasons to remain," Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina said during a meeting.

Kim also called for heightened vigilance to ensure the safety of Korean vessels operating in the Red Sea amid recent military tensions involving Yemen's Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic missions in the Middle East said they would continue to closely monitor the situation and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of Korean nationals, the ministry said.