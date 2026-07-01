Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina has met with the chief of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and discussed cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

During the talks held in Seoul on Tuesday, Kim and IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain exchanged views on Seoul's humanitarian assistance policy and measures to strengthen cooperation with the organization, according to the ministry.

Kim highlighted the IFRC's role in responding to natural disasters and helping enhance the international community's capacity in the health sector amid a growing number of humanitarian crises worldwide.

The vice minister also outlined Korea's efforts to play a greater role in humanitarian aid and called for continued cooperation with the organization, based on the IFRC's expertise and global network.

Chapagain expressed appreciation for Seoul's support, saying it has made a tangible contribution to the agency's operations. He also requested Seoul's attention to areas facing growing humanitarian needs, including earthquake-hit Venezuela and responses to Ebola outbreaks.

The two sides welcomed Korea's participation as a full member of the IFRC's Donor Advisory Group (DAG) starting this year and agreed to maintain close consultations on a wide range of issues, including disaster response, climate resilience and public health.

The DAG is composed of major donor governments, national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies and the European Union. Full membership requires annual contributions of at least 10 million Swiss francs ($12.36 million) to the IFRC for two consecutive years.