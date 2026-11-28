South Korea's spy agency said Saturday it is closely monitoring developments amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could make another visit to China.

"We are monitoring various developments," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in response to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry about media reports that Kim's visit to China could be imminent.

Speculation over a possible visit has centered on Chinese President Xi Jinping's briefing to President Lee Jae Myung on recent developments in North Korea-China relations during their summit in Shenzhen last week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Some observers believe Xi's remarks could be interpreted as pointing to the possibility of a visit to China by Kim or another senior North Korean official.

In response to media reports that Xi had mentioned the possibility of a visit by Kim, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday that there was "no mention to the effect reported by the media," adding that the government "is closely monitoring developments in North Korea-China relations."

The presidential office also expressed hope that exchanges between North Korea and China "will take place in a way that contributes to peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula" and said Seoul would maintain close communication with Beijing to that end.

Kim made a surprise one-day visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month, where he met with Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier this month, Kim Song-nam, secretary for international affairs of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, visited China and held a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials, as the two countries have recently stepped up high-level exchanges and sought to strengthen their traditional ties.

A diplomatic source said Kim could visit China "at any time," adding that such a visit would not come as a surprise.

There have also been reports of heightened readiness in Dandong, but no visible signs of unusual activity have been detected so far, according to sources.

Observers say early December could be the most opportune time for another visit to China by Kim or a senior North Korean official, should one take place, given the domestic political schedules of both countries.

Such a visit would likely come ahead of Xi's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Miami on Dec. 14-15.

Some have also raised the possibility that Pyongyang and Beijing could seek to coordinate their positions ahead of a possible resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States through another high-level visit to China.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in engaging with Kim, but a meeting between the two leaders did not materialize on the sidelines of last week's APEC summit.

Trump and Xi held bilateral talks in Shenzhen last week and also took part in a trilateral summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A potential visit by Kim to China could also provide an opportunity for him to hear Xi's assessment of the recent U.S.-China and trilateral summits and discuss related issues with the Chinese leader, observers said.

Kim last met Xi in Pyongyang in June, when the Chinese leader made a state visit to North Korea, following Kim's visit to Beijing in September last year to attend China's celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.