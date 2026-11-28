North Korea and Russia have held a committee meeting on economic cooperation in Pyongyang and agreed to step up joint projects in various economic fields, the North's state media reported Saturday.

The 13th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology was held at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Yun Jong-Ho, North Korea's minister of external economic relations and chairman of the committee on the North Korean side, and Russian Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Alexandr Kozlov, who heads the Russian side, attended the meeting, along with Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Andrey Podelyshev and other officials, it added.

During the meeting, the two sides "reaffirmed their will to firmly consolidate the militant fraternity, friendship and alliance between the two countries" and promote the wellbeing of their peoples by vitalizing economic cooperation, according to the KCNA.

They also confirmed cooperation projects in various fields, including electric power, trade and economy, agriculture, education and public health, and signed a protocol for cooperation on trade, economy and science and technology, it added.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song also met with Kozlov in Pyongyang on Friday. Kim Tok-hun, first vice premier of the Cabinet, separately met with the Russian minister and had a "useful talk" on ways to boost economic cooperation between the sides, the KCNA said.

Pyongyang and Moscow have moved to expand their relations into non-military areas, including the economy and culture, following closer military cooperation.

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a commemorative performance by Russian artists in Pyongyang and welcomed the visiting Russian delegation.

Kim separately met with Kozlov after the performance and expressed appreciation for the close and expanding cooperation between the two countries. He also asked the minister to convey his warmest greetings and good wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the KCNA said.