"Who is South Korea's main enemy?"

For many young South Koreans, the answer may be North Korea, but being asked the question itself can feel like a test of their political beliefs.

In a roundtable discussion organized by the Hankook Ilbo, participants in their 20s revealed nuanced attitudes toward national security, Korean reunification and North Korean defectors.

While many identified North Korea as the country's main enemy, some questioned why individuals should be required to publicly affirm that position. Opinions were also divided over the need for reunification, although participants broadly agreed that North Korean defectors deserve support from South Korean society.

Same question, different perspectives

Participant 2: I've recently seen cases online of women being asked who they consider the country's main enemy. Sometimes it's their boyfriends asking, and sometimes it's students asking their female teachers.

Participant 3: I first came across this question in videos of candidates being asked who the country's main enemy was during the June local elections. If someone couldn't say North Korea, they were immediately labeled a leftist. I wondered why people felt the need to ask that question in the first place. It felt like an ideological litmus test.

Participant 4: You could simply answer "North Korea." Is there a reason you would be reluctant to do so?

Participant 5: I agree that North Korea is our main enemy. I think my military service influenced my views. In the military, I learned that North Korea was the expected answer whenever someone asked who our main enemy was. That's also what we were taught during military education sessions.

Participant 6: I don't entirely agree that North Korea is our main enemy. In the past, we fought against each other on the battlefield, so I understand why it was considered our main enemy. But today, conflicts that directly affect our livelihoods, such as competition over semiconductors and struggles for energy dominance, feel much closer to home. I think we're more sensitive to fluctuations in stock and oil prices. North Korea is certainly a military threat we need to remain vigilant against, but I question whether it is the main enemy posing the greatest threat to our lives today.

What if your partner asks who the main enemy is?

Participant 4: Have you ever asked someone who the country's main enemy is or been asked that question yourself?

Participant 5: I've never really thought about asking someone that. It might come up naturally in a conversation about international affairs or North Korea, but it would be rather strange to suddenly ask someone, "Who do you think our main enemy is?"

Participant 2: Some women may not know how they're supposed to answer. When I was asked that question before, I felt like I had to figure out what the correct answer was.

Participant 3: I don't think we were taught at school that North Korea was our main enemy. Many of my female friends also associate the term "myeolgong," meaning the eradication of communism, with far-right groups. But my male friends who have completed their military service wonder why it is considered a far-right expression.

Participant 4: How would you react if a friend or romantic partner asked who the country's main enemy was? Have you ever actually been asked that question?

Participant 6: I've never been asked, but I don't think I would read too much into the intention or manner behind the question or take offense. I enjoy exchanging different perspectives, so I'd simply take it as a topic of conversation.

Participant 3: I don't think I'd particularly want to answer.

Participant 4: Conversely, how would you react if you asked someone that question and they avoided answering?

Participant 5: I'd probably wonder why they were avoiding it, although I would have been the one stirring up unnecessary trouble. But then again, someone who considers reunification a long-cherished national aspiration might see North Korea as a partner for cooperation. Thinking about it this way, I realize how much my military service may have shaped my views.

Views on Korean reunification

Participant 1: What do you think about reunification with North Korea?

Participant 3: I asked several female friends, and most said reunification would be a good thing. But the problem, they said, is that North Korea seems to regard us as an enemy. That's why they think reunification would be difficult.

Participant 5: I'm somewhat skeptical these days. Some countries are currently struggling with immigration-related issues. When I imagine the early stages of reunification, I wonder whether we might experience similar social disruptions.

Participant 4: Do you then agree with the two-state approach, under which South and North Korea would recognize each other as separate countries and coexist peacefully?

Participant 5: I feel more comfortable thinking of them as separate countries. I don't particularly feel that North Koreans and South Koreans belong to the same nation. However, North Korea itself seems so precarious that I'm not sure whether we can regard it as an entirely separate country.

Participant 6: I believe reunification is necessary. I don't think it should be decided solely on the basis of practical benefits. Now that we've attained a certain standing in the international community, I think we need to demonstrate our national autonomy once again through reunification.

Participant 4: How do you think reunification would affect our lives?

Participant 6: It would bring both benefits and burdens. In the short term, enormous amounts of taxpayer money would be needed to build infrastructure and improve living standards in North Korea. In the long term, however, we could share that infrastructure, create new jobs and benefit from overland connections to the Eurasian continent.

Participant 4: Do you think reunification is actually possible?

Participant 6: I'm not sure. Believing that reunification is necessary and believing that it is achievable are two different things. It's difficult to be optimistic about the prospects, but I still hope it happens.

Views on North Korean defectors

Participant 1: Do you consider North Korean defectors a vulnerable group deserving support?

Participant 4: Regardless of whether we view North Korea as our main enemy or see it in a more favorable light, I believe we should help North Korean defectors.

Participant 3: Everyone around me also thinks we should help them. They've endured considerable hardship to get here.

Participant 6: My feelings toward the North Korean people and the Kim Jong-un regime are distinctly different.

Participant 4: But I'm not sure whether people actually treat defectors that way. At a recent meeting with local residents over plans to construct a new building for Yeomyung School, which serves young North Korean defectors, I saw the school's principal even get down on their knees to appeal to residents opposing the project. I wondered why people felt so strongly opposed to it.

Participant 6: I believe we should support North Korean defectors who have settled in South Korea. We shouldn't equate the North Korean people with the North Korean regime.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.