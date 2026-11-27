North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged the party's grassroots leaders to carry its directives faithfully to the people and set an example for the masses, state media reported Friday.

Kim made the remarks the previous day during a photo session with participants of the Seventh Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Cells are the party's most elementary units, with five to 30 members each.

The conference ran Tuesday and Wednesday, and discussed ways to meet the policy goals set at the ninth party congress in February, which laid out five-year targets for sectors, including the economy and defense.

Praising the grassroots leaders' devotion, the North's leader told them to do more to rally the masses and put party policy into practice.

"Today's reality, in which our cause is going through an era of transformation that no one has ever witnessed and expanding and deepening on an unprecedented scale, requires the Party cells to further enhance their fighting efficiency," he said.

"The great unity of all the people wholeheartedly rallied close around the Party and the irresistible might for loyalty and patriotism are guaranteed by vigorous activities of the Party cells," he added.

He also asked the secretaries to be exemplary.

"They should become a hi-fi amplifier to correctly convey the Party's idea and intention to the Party members and other masses and a clean mirror reflecting the image of the Party."

North Korea revised the party rules at the eighth congress in 2021 to convene a cell secretaries' meeting every five years.

Kim attended all three previous conferences under his rule: in January 2013, December 2017 and April 2021. This time he joined only the photo session.