A North Korean defector has been taken into police custody after entering a civilian restricted area near the inter-Korean border and is currently undergoing questioning, a military official said Friday.

The military found the woman in her 30s at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday between a village north of the Civilian Control Line (CCL) and the general outpost fence in the border county of Cheorwon, about 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said.

Police and relevant authorities are questioning her over possible espionage linked to North Korea, among other suspicions, the JCS official said.

The woman had crossed the CCL, which runs just south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, and was heading north toward the heavily fortified GOP area secured with barbed-wire fences, according to military officials.

She had come as close as about 200 meters to the GOP line before being apprehended.

While public access to the CCL area is restricted, several civilian villages remain inside the zone, with residents commuting to and from their homes using special permits.

The woman was found to have reached a village of about 500 residents inside the CCL, where local authorities operate shuttle buses for residents.

"The investigation is under way to find out how the woman reached the village," a JCS official added.

The latest incident follows a similar case last month in which another woman in her 30s was taken into custody after crossing the CCL in Cheorwon without authorization.

Last month's incident drew attention as the woman severed the GOP barbed-wire fences in multiple sections and tampered with security sensors using metal tools she was carrying.

The CCL was established in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War to restrict public access and protect military installations along the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.