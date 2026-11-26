North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched a Russian art troupe performance in Pyongyang, state media reported Friday, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two countries.

Kim attended the show the previous day at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater with a Russian government delegation currently visiting North Korea for the 13th meeting of the two countries' intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju, was seen with him, as were Jo Yong-won, a party secretary, and Yun Jong Ho, minister of external economic relations.

Russian singer Larisa Dolina and musicians from the Osipov State Academic Russian Folk Orchestra performed.

Speakers at the event called the show an opportunity to deepen "the traditional friendly relations" between the two peoples and to broaden "exchange and cooperation in various fields."

Before the performance, Kim met Alexander Kozlov, minister of natural resources and ecology, who leads the government delegation; Andrei Maluishev, vice minister of culture; and Andrey Podelyshev, Russian ambassador to North Korea.

After the show, Kim went up to the stage to congratulate the performers and posed for a photo with them.

Kim also spoke with Kozlov, noting, "The cooperation between the two countries is developing more closely and expanding in various fields," and asked him to "convey his warmest greetings and best wishes to President Vladimir Putin," the report said.



