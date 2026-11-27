South Korea sent a North Korean fishing boat back across the sea border Friday with six of its seven crew members aboard as one decided to stay, the unification ministry said.

The vessel, found near Ulleung Island in the East Sea earlier this month, crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, at 8:33 a.m. and met two North Korean ships waiting on the other side at 9 a.m., the ministry said.

The boat was found adrift Nov. 3 in international waters north of the South Korean island.

Of the seven North Korean men aboard, one expressed a wish to stay in the South.

An official at the ministry said the man had made it clear from the outset that he did not want to go back to the North.

The ministry decided to repatriate the six crewmen on humanitarian grounds. The remaining one will be protected in South Korea as a defector under relevant laws.

Seoul contacted the North through the United Nations (U.N.) Command since the two sides have no working communication channel.

The government also broadcast updates on its repatriation over the international maritime communications network from early Friday.

The fact that North Korean vessels were waiting on the other side of the maritime border suggested that Pyongyang was aware of Seoul's plan to repatriate the fishing boat. Pyongyang's reaction remained unknown.

Such vessels are generally repatriated by letting them sail back from the waters where they were rescued.

North Korean boats and crews rescued in the East Sea in March and the Yellow Sea in May, however, were all returned in the East Sea in July.



