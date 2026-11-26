Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo said Thursday that Seoul should break the deadlock with Pyongyang through small, practical steps rather than a push for high-level talks.

“Given the current state of inter-Korean relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, I think it might be better to start with smaller and more practical steps rather than pursue high-level talks,” Hong said during a doorstep interview in Seoul.

Hong, a former presidential secretary and three-term lawmaker, was nominated Monday as part of President Lee Jae Myung's reshuffle of key security posts, a move widely read as an effort to steady ties with Washington after friction over intelligence sharing during Chung Dong-young's tenure.

Hong said his focus would be on lowering hostility between the two Koreas.

“I will focus on easing and ultimately ending hostility between the two Koreas. I will take small steps to build trust between the South and the North and earn public support by delivering concrete and practical results,” he said.

“I will work to protect people’s lives and keep them safe by pursuing peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula. I believe securing peace on the peninsula is the most important task in advancing South Korea’s national interests and I will stay the course in working toward that goal … I won’t rush, but I won’t stop moving forward either.”

Hong signaled continuity in unification policies.

“I would maintain the broad policy direction set by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young … But I plan to draw on that feedback to build public consensus and make practical policy adjustments where needed,” Hong said, without specifying details.

Asked about interagency disagreements that have complicated Seoul's dealings with Washington, Hong said he would work to align the ministries.

“What matters most is that we’re all in the same boat as members of the Lee Jae Myung administration. I will work to reconcile different views and weigh practical options to build consensus on the administration’s foreign, security and North Korea policy," he said.

"With that consensus, I will do my best to lay the groundwork for a consistent policy toward North Korea and see it through without wavering.”

The remarks came amid a deadlock in inter-Korean relations following North Korea’s declaration of South Korea as the “most hostile country” and its pledge to treat the two Koreas as separate states, breaking with the previous framework for inter-Korean relations.