North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to unify the ruling party's grassroots cells under a single ideology and will in a letter read at a meeting of cell secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), state media said Thursday.

Kim "stressed the importance of consolidating all the Party cells into the ones of single ideology and will, steadfast in their revolutionary faith and obligation," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units, consisting of five to 30 members.

Jo Yong-won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary for Organizational Affairs of the WPK Central Committee, delivered Kim's letter to the Seventh Conference of Cell Secretaries of the WPK.

The conference took place Tuesday and Wednesday, aimed at discussing ways to carry out the policy goals set at a key party congress earlier this year.

Kim "specified the tasks for strengthening all the Party cells into the powerful vanguard organizations unconditionally and perfectly implementing the Party decisions," the KCNA said.

He also said cells should drive "the three revolutions — ideological, technological and cultural — in their units."

The gathering came as the North presses ahead with the five-year goals set at the ninth party congress in February, across sectors that include the economy and defense.

It also reviewed the work of the cell secretaries over the past five years and discussed ways to strengthen the basic party organizations as required by the "new stage of the developing revolution," according to the KCNA.

This year's event "serves as a significant political occasion" for strengthening the party's mass foundation and unity of ideology and will, and for implementing the decisions of the party congress, it added.

North Korea revised the party rules at the eighth party congress in 2021 to convene a cell secretaries' meeting every five years.

Kim attended all three previous conferences held under his rule but did not appear in person this time.