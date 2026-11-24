WASHINGTON — North Korea's latest expansion of a uranium enrichment facility at its Yongbyon nuclear complex may be aimed at increasing its production of weapons-grade uranium, a U.S. research institute assessed Tuesday.

The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) made the assessment in a report based on satellite imagery of the facility, located some 100 kilometers north of Pyongyang, whose rapid expansion has drawn concern from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The institute said satellite imagery of the newly built extension indicated that it consists primarily of a large hall without internal dividing walls, raising the possibility that it could accommodate additional uranium enrichment equipment.

"Another possibility is that the added hall is designed specifically to make weapon-grade uranium (WGU)," the report said.

Other possible purposes include increasing low-enriched uranium production, expanding operational support for existing enrichment facilities or accommodating research and development activities, according to the report.

Satellite imagery showed that construction of the extension began in September and progressed rapidly, the institute said.

North Korea has previously expanded its original uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon twice, with the first expansion taking place in 2013 and the second beginning in the 2021-22 period, according to the institute.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi raised concern over the rapidly built extension on Nov. 18, although the U.N. nuclear watchdog did not provide an assessment of its intended purpose.