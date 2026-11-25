North Korea on Wednesday shut down Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang, calling on its head to leave "within 48 hours" over the European nation's sanctions on a children's camp in North Korea.

The move came a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un, threatened to shut down the Swiss diplomatic office, which opened in October, over its sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp, which is accused of involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

Pak Hyon-su, director general of the North's foreign ministry in charge of the European department, summoned Astier Sylvain, head of the Swiss diplomatic office, and handed him a memorandum of North Korea's foreign ministry urging the closure of the office, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's foreign ministry "declared head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," the report read, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The move comes after Switzerland added North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp to the list of its sanctions against Russia last week over its alleged involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

North Korea called on Sylvain "to leave North Korea in connection with the Swiss authorities' "open hostile act" of putting the Songdowon camp on the sanctions target list.

"Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us," it added.

Switzerland had been operating an office in Pyongyang, starting in 1997 for humanitarian purposes, before withdrawing its staff in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two nations forged diplomatic relations in 1974.

In October, Switzerland reopened the Pyongyang office, operating it as a diplomatic office.