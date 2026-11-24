A North Korean fishing boat found near Ulleung Island in the East Sea earlier this month will be sent back to the North soon, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday, as most of those aboard the vessel are believed to want to return home.

The ministry is "taking necessary steps, in consultation with relevant agencies, to send it back to the North on humanitarian grounds," a ministry official told reporters.

The boat was found adrift Nov. 3 in international waters north of the southeastern island.

Seven North Koreans were aboard. One of them is believed to have expressed a wish to stay in the South, with the request said to have been granted. Authorities have finished questioning the crew.

The timing of the return will depend on the weather.

Once a date is set, Seoul will contact the North through the United Nations Command, since the two sides have no working communication channel.

Such vessels are generally repatriated by letting them sail back from the waters where they were rescued.

North Korean boats and crews rescued in the East Sea in March and the Yellow Sea in May were all returned through the East Sea in July.