North Korea on Tuesday denounced Switzerland's sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp, which has been accused of involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and threatened to close the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, made the denouncement, as Switzerland imposed sanctions on the camp last week after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea to open Switzerland's first diplomatic office in Pyongyang in late October.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim called the sanctions an "open hostile act" against North Korea and a "serious infringement" upon the sovereignty of North Korea.

"I strongly condemn the Swiss authority for its surprisingly mean behavior of committing such ridiculous act just a few days after its delegation voluntarily visited Pyongyang to discuss the development of the relations with our state and committed to dialogue and cooperation," Kim said.

"This is an unfaithful and hostile signal. Needless to say, it is a shabby step."

The statement came after Switzerland added the North Korean children's camp to the list of its sanctions against Russia, following similar steps by Britain and the European Union earlier this year.

Established in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the camp has long been used to spread propaganda and promote loyalty to the regime among young people. A Ukrainian online newspaper reported late last year that at least two Ukrainian children were believed to have been abducted by Russian troops and sent there.

Kim questioned the purpose of the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

"It is my view that the Swiss diplomatic office has spontaneously lost justification for its existence, which was opened in Pyongyang under the pretext of improving the relations, given that the Swiss Confederation has clarified its stand not to respect the sovereignty of the DPRK and the legitimate rights of its citizens," she said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

"I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure."

Switzerland established diplomatic ties with North Korea in 1974. Rather than a formal mission, however, it operated a humanitarian cooperation office there from 1997 until shutting it down in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim warned Pyongyang would "take relevant legal and administrative measures" to protect its children from outside interference and said North Korean diplomats "should take countermeasures corresponding to the non-diplomatic acts of Switzerland."

An official at Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday the ministry "does not rule out the possibility" of Pyongyang shutting down the Swiss office.

The official noted that the statement by Kim Yo-jong marks a reaction from a "higher level of authority" than the North's reaction to similar British sanctions in May, which took the form of a question-and-answer statement from its foreign ministry.

The North went on to downgrade its diplomatic mission in London in late August, calling it a "diplomatic response" to what it described as a "politically provocative" move by Britain. Ambassador Mun Myong-sin has been recalled, and the charge d'affaires now serves as acting chief of mission in London.



