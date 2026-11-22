North Korea does not seek regional dominance or expansion, leader Kim Jong-un has said, defending its military buildup as the exercise of its sovereign right, state media reported Monday.

Kim made the remarks at a ceremony Sunday, where he received credentials from newly appointed ambassadors from Russia, Sweden, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He described a world growing more unstable and unpredictable, one in which some countries put their own interests above international law and trample the sovereignty of others.

"The security situation in the DPRK and the political and military environment in East Asia urgently demand that we provide for ourselves the power and capability with which we can be fully ensured of security and confidence in peace," he said, defending Pyongyang's drive to expand its arsenal.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

He insisted, however, that North Korea harbors no ambitions beyond its borders, calling its military and foreign policy "defensive."

"The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion," he said. "High-handedness and pressure have nothing to do with the foreign policy of the DPRK."

He also said the North is "ready to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation with all other countries that respect the sovereignty of our state and are friendly towards us."

Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui joined Kim at the ceremony.

The event followed a constitutional revision in March that granted the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a post held by Kim, the authority to receive credentials from foreign diplomats.

Previously, the duty belonged to the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA).

Kim's grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung personally received credentials from foreign ambassadors, while the SPA Standing Committee chairman did so under his father, Kim Jong-il.

Observers say the ceremony reinforces Kim's standing as head of state by showing him directly exercising his authority in diplomatic protocol.

Seoul's unification ministry said the ceremony appeared aimed at projecting Kim's standing as head of state to audiences at home and abroad.

"We assess that this displays Kim's standing as head of state in and out of the country," Yoon Min-ho, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a regular briefing Monday.

He described Kim's speech as a statement of Pyongyang's overall foreign policy stance, one that reaffirmed its existing position on national defense and sovereignty.



