North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received credentials from Russia's new ambassador to Pyongyang on Sunday, marking the first time in more than 30 years that the country's top leader has directly received credentials from a foreign envoy, reports said.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on its Telegram channel that Ambassador Andrei Podelyshev presented his credentials to Kim earlier in the day.

Kim also received credentials from diplomats of several other countries, shaking hands with them and delivering a speech, according to the Russia's TASS news agency.

The move follows a constitutional revision in March that granted the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a post held by Kim, the authority to receive credentials from foreign diplomats.

Under the previous system, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) performed the role.

Kim's grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung personally received credentials from foreign ambassadors, while the SPA Standing Committee chairman did so under his father, Kim Jong-il.

Observers say the ceremony underscores Kim's status as head of state by showing him directly exercising his authority in diplomatic protocol.

Podelyshev was appointed ambassador in July and arrived in Pyongyang in September, about 10 months after his predecessor, Alexander Matsegora, died in December 2025.