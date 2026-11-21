WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that "confronting dangers" on the Korean Peninsula was discussed when he held three-way summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

"We also talked about confronting dangers on the Korean Peninsula and stopping the killing in Ukraine," Trump said during a press conference at the White House. He did not elaborate on what the "dangers on the Korean Peninsula" mean.

The historic talks took place Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.



