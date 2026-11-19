N. Korea, Laos vow deeper cooperation in Pyongyang meeting
Summary
North Korean and Lao officials met at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Thursday to discuss expanding economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation, according to Pyongyang’s state media. The two sides signed a protocol after the fourth session of their joint committee on cooperation. North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song also met Lao Industry and Commerce Minister Malaithong Kommasith, while party officials from both countries held a separate exchange.
Key Facts
- Yun Jong-ho, North Korea’s external economic relations minister, led the North Korean delegation, and Malaithong Kommasith headed the Lao delegation.
- The joint committee session was held at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall.
- Ju Chang-il, a secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee, met a Lao People’s Revolutionary Party delegation led by Anouphab Tounalom.
- The Lao delegation visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and signed its visitors’ book.
- North Korea and Laos established diplomatic relations in 1974.
Officials from North Korea and Laos have met in Pyongyang to discuss measures to expand cooperation in the economy, trade, and science and technology sectors, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
The fourth session of the joint committee on economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation was held at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Yun Jong-ho, the North's external economic relations minister, led the country's delegation, while Malaithong Kommasith, Laos' industry and commerce minister, headed that of Laos.
The two sides "discussed in detail the practical items of bilateral cooperation" in those areas and signed a protocol at the end of the session, the report said.
North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song met Kommasith and other Lao officials for talks that the KCNA said were held "in a friendly atmosphere."
A separate party-level exchange took place the same day.
Ju Chang-il, a secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), met the delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party led by Anouphab Tounalom, a secretary of the party's central committee.
The WPK later hosted a reception for the visitors.
The Lao delegation visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where it signed the visitors' book.
In October last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith met during celebrations for the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The Lao president was one of the few foreign leaders at the event, which included a military parade.
North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974.
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