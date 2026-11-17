Russia to unveil monument honoring N. Korean troops' contribution in Kursk this year: KCNA
Summary
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow plans to unveil a monument in Kursk this year honoring the joint feats of Russian and North Korean troops. He made the remarks while meeting Jo Yong-won, a senior Workers’ Party of Korea official and close aide to Kim Jong-un. Putin said Russia would remember North Korean soldiers’ contribution to restoring peaceful life in Kursk. Jo’s visit comes as the two countries deepen ties beyond military cooperation.
Key Facts
- Putin described the North Korean soldiers’ role in Kursk as a new chapter in the countries’ history of friendship.
- Putin said Russia’s ties with North Korea had been reinforced by a comprehensive partnership treaty he and Kim signed in June 2024.
- The treaty includes a mutual defense clause, and Pyongyang is believed to have sent an estimated 15,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.
- Jo has been in Russia since Saturday and has met with senior party and government officials.
- The planned three-way meeting of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin in Shenzhen is scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of an APEC summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow plans to unveil a monument this year honoring North Korean troops participating in Russia's war with Ukraine, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
Putin made the remarks Monday while meeting Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing Russia's Tass news agency.
"Russia is planning to unveil a monument to the common feats of the Russian army and the KPA in Kursk within this year," the KCNA quoted Putin as saying. KPA stands for the Korean People's Army, the North's armed forces.
North Korean soldiers' role in "liberating Kursk Region added a new chapter to the history of militant friendship between the two countries," he said, adding Russia will never forget their "heroism" and "important contribution to restoring the peaceful life in Kursk."
Putin also described the two countries' ties as a bond of long standing, now reinforced by a comprehensive partnership treaty he and Kim signed in June 2024.
Under the treaty that includes a mutual defense clause, Pyongyang is believed to have sent an estimated 15,000 troops to Russia to help its war against Ukraine.
Jo has been in Russia since Saturday, meeting a string of senior party and government officials.
His visit appears aimed at reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to deepening strategic ties and extending them beyond the military area through closer cooperation.
It also came days before U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin are due to hold a three-way meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
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