N. Korea external works on enrichment facility extension complete: IAEA
Summary
The International Atomic Energy Agency said a further extension of North Korea’s Yongbyon uranium enrichment facility was externally complete by late October 2026. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said construction had been underway since mid-September and called the expansion of North Korea’s enrichment program a serious concern. The agency has had no inspectors in North Korea since 2009 and monitors its nuclear program using satellite imagery and open sources.
Key Facts
- The IAEA said it relies on satellite imagery and open sources to monitor North Korea’s nuclear program because its inspectors have not had access to the country since 2009.
- North Korea is believed to operate uranium enrichment facilities at Yongbyon, Kangson and Kusong.
- In September, IAEA members passed a resolution expressing growing concern about increased atomic activity in North Korea.
- Kim Yo-jong called North Korea’s nuclear-armed status absolute and dismissed denuclearization efforts discussed at the IAEA conference.
- Ahead of the conference, Grossi said the IAEA had identified an additional uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, which Pyongyang purportedly decommissioned after talks and later reactivated in 2021.
VIENNA — A further extension of an enrichment facility in North Korea has been "externally complete" since last month, UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.
Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not had access to North Korea since 2009, with the agency relying on satellite imagery and open sources to monitor the country's nuclear programme.
"Since mid-September 2026, a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction with the new extension externally complete by late-October 2026," Grossi said in his opening statement at this week's Board of Governors meeting.
"The ongoing expansion of the DPRK's uranium enrichment programme remains a cause for serious concern," he added, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.
North Korea, under rafts of U.N. sanctions for its development of banned weapons, is believed to operate uranium enrichment facilities at sites in Yongbyon, Kangson and Kusong.
In September, IAEA members expressed "growing concern" in a resolution passed at the agency's annual conference about increased atomic activity in North Korea.
The IAEA's annual conference has repeatedly passed resolutions raising fears over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, said in a statement that the country's nuclear-armed status was "absolute", calling those hoping for its denuclearisation "idiots" and dismissing the "familiar silly talk" of efforts to denuclearise the country at the IAEA conference.
In a report ahead of the conference, Grossi said the IAEA had identified an additional uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, which Pyongyang purportedly decommissioned after talks but later reactivated in 2021.
U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week as Trump heads to Asia.
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