VIENNA — A further extension of an enrichment facility in North Korea has been "externally complete" since last month, UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not had access to North Korea since 2009, with the agency relying on satellite imagery and open sources to monitor the country's nuclear programme.

"Since mid-September 2026, a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction with the new extension externally complete by late-October 2026," Grossi said in his opening statement at this week's Board of Governors meeting.

"The ongoing expansion of the DPRK's uranium enrichment programme remains a cause for serious concern," he added, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.

North Korea, under rafts of U.N. sanctions for its development of banned weapons, is believed to operate uranium enrichment facilities at sites in Yongbyon, Kangson and Kusong.

In September, IAEA members expressed "growing concern" in a resolution passed at the agency's annual conference about increased atomic activity in North Korea.

The IAEA's annual conference has repeatedly passed resolutions raising fears over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, said in a statement that the country's nuclear-armed status was "absolute", calling those hoping for its denuclearisation "idiots" and dismissing the "familiar silly talk" of efforts to denuclearise the country at the IAEA conference.

In a report ahead of the conference, Grossi said the IAEA had identified an additional uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, which Pyongyang purportedly decommissioned after talks but later reactivated in 2021.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week as Trump heads to Asia.