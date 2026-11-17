North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a tourist zone development site near China, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to China for a regional summit amid speculation that he may seek dialogue with Kim.

Kim toured the site in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province, on Sunday and Monday, highlighting the economic and cultural importance of developing tourism resources, including Mount Paektu, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report confirmed that Kim was in the border city as Trump plans to visit Shenzhen to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for Wednesday and Thursday. Before embarking on his Asia trip, Trump told reporters that he may meet Kim in China this week.

After a crushing midterm election defeat, speculation arose that Trump might attempt to reengage with the North Korean leader as part of efforts to make foreign policy achievements, though it remains uncertain whether Kim would be interested amid deepening cooperation with Russia and China.

The KCNA said under Kim's guidance to turn Samjiyon into an "all-season" mountainous tourist zone, various projects, including constructing a ski resort on the northern part of Mount Phothae, expanding a climbing route to Mount Paektu and remodeling Samjiyon Airport, are "progressing apace" in line with a year-by-year plan.

During the inspection, Kim was briefed on the progress on some of those projects.

He pointed out the need to prioritize the remodeling and expansion of Samjiyon Airport to transform the city into a major tourist zone. He also said the city would be equipped with necessary tourism infrastructure, including air and rail transportation as well as communications, healthcare, sports and accommodation facilities.

While touring the ski resort under construction at Mount Phothae, including hotels and other resting areas, Kim expressed his satisfaction, the report said.

Kim highlighted that pioneering new realms for using tourism resources and prompting the independent development of regions is an "important requirement" for the ruling Workers' Party's policy for provincial development.

The leader also took note of shortcomings in Samjiyon projects and put forward directions to rectify them, the report said.

During the inspection, Kim was accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, his wife Ri Sol-ju, Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the party's Central Military Commission, as well as other party officials.

Photos published by state media showed Ju-ae skiing in a white puffer jacket.