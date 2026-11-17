A senior North Korean official and a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un has met Russia's top party and parliamentary figures in Moscow, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday, amid deepening ties between the two countries.

Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), met Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia Party, and Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma of Russia, on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing Russia's Tass news agency.

Talks with Medvedev centered on deepening "strategic and tactical cooperation" under the agreements the two countries' leaders signed in June 2024. With Volodin, the two sides discussed further promoting "inter-parliamentary dialogue," according to the report.

Medvedev "expressed the readiness to make every possible effort to contribute to developing the relations between the two countries and between the two peoples and further promote the bilateral ties year by year," it added.

In response, Jo "stressed that the bilateral ties in all fields, including politics, economy, culture, defense, security and diplomacy, are now developing at a high level under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two countries and this fully accords with the comprehensive strategic partnership," according to the report.

Jo also met President Vladimir Putin on Monday, to whom he conveyed Kim's "best wishes," Tass reported.

Putin said he "highly appreciates" the "businesslike, friendly relations" with Kim, adding they undoubtedly help "resolve (various matters) and develop ties between our countries," according to the report.

Putin thanked North Korean deminers, sappers, combat engineering and construction units for helping restore infrastructure and return "the Kursk Region to peaceful life."

"We appreciate this very highly," he said, according to the report.

Speaking at an international forum Monday that drew delegates from over 70 countries, Jo voiced support for Russia's war against Ukraine and its cause to defend "sovereignty, territorial integrity and international justice from the hegemonic policy of the U.S. and Western group," Tass reported.

He thanked Russia for "having opposed all the hostile acts posing threats" to North Korea.

Jo accused the U.S. of its hostile policy and worsening security environment surrounding his nation.

"The endless geopolitical greed of the hegemony-seeking forces and their reckless abuses of strength are causing unimaginably terrible incidents and situations across the world," he claimed.

He reiterated Pyongyang's commitment to working together with like-minded countries to build "a new multi-polar world, independent and fair," the report said.

The back-to-back meetings suggest Pyongyang and Moscow are trying to institutionalize their relationship, extending it beyond the military area through closer cooperation.

Jo's visit comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

It is the latest in a run of high-level overtures from Pyongyang to China and Russia. It has fueled speculation that the North is seeking to build diplomatic leverage ahead of any talks with Washington.

Trump said Monday he may meet with Kim during his upcoming trip to China.

"He may come; I don't know. That's up to President Xi," Trump said, without specifying further.

Trump's remarks have raised speculation that he may be putting pressure on Beijing to play a more active role and encourage a seemingly unresponsive Pyongyang to accept his overtures.

An official at Seoul's unification ministry said Jo's visit "demonstrated the solid relationship between North Korea and Russia following the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty."

The ministry is "watching closely" for any developments ahead of the planned summit among Washington, Beijing and Moscow, the official added.