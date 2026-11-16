MANILA — North Korea's nuclear weapons program is unlikely to feature prominently at an unprecedented summit among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia set to be held this week, though the gathering could provide a limited opening for renewed diplomatic contact between Washington and Pyongyang, U.S. experts said Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold their first-ever trilateral summit Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where nuclear arms reduction is expected to be discussed.

Although Trump has previously expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again, a U.S. administration official said last week that there are no plans for engagement with Pyongyang during the president's Asia trip.

The White House has not responded to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry on whether North Korea will be discussed during the trilateral summit.

Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said North Korea's nuclear program is unlikely to be discussed at the summit, citing considerable differences between Washington and Moscow over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

"Any mention of nuclear arms reduction from the three leaders will be a generally worded and vague statement," Yeo told Yonhap News Agency.

Ellen Kim, a senior fellow at the Korea Economic Institute of America (KEI), said the three leaders might briefly discuss North Korea behind closed doors, possibly at Trump's initiative, but other issues would likely take precedence.

"However, nuclear arms control among the U.S., Russia and China, along with the war in Iran, will likely take priority at the meeting," she said.

Scott Snyder, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of KEI, shared a similar assessment.

"I doubt that North Korea's nuclear program will be accepted as a discussion topic among the three leaders," Snyder said.

Despite the limited prospects for substantive discussions on North Korea, some suggest the summit could create an indirect opening for renewed diplomatic engagement between Trump and Kim.

Yeo said the trilateral meeting itself would not have much bearing on a Trump-Kim meeting but noted that Kim may consider a future meeting with Trump if he views the trilateral gathering positively.

Kim of KEI said the summit could, at best, help open diplomatic channels between Washington and Pyongyang, but is unlikely to lead directly to renewed engagement between Trump and the North Korean leader.

"Xi and Putin could convey Trump's messages to Kim," she said. "But they may be reluctant to support U.S.-North Korea negotiations for fear of losing their influence over North Korea."

Sydney Seiler, a former U.S. national intelligence officer for North Korea, suggested Xi and Putin could encourage Trump to continue reaching out to Pyongyang and consider incentives, including possible sanctions relief, without assuming a direct mediating role.

"It is most unlikely that either Xi or Putin is interested in taking a more active role in mediating a U.S.-DPRK summit," Seiler said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The experts generally dismissed comparisons between the upcoming summit and the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the postwar international order without the participation of other countries directly affected by their decisions.

Robert Rapson, a former acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, described such comparisons as misleading and said major differences among the three countries would make meaningful agreements difficult.

"Unlike Yalta, this meeting is not deciding the world order," Rapson said. "It's largely symbolic and performative, albeit not without some consequences."

Despite expectations of limited substantive results, Rapson warned that U.S. allies, including South Korea, should closely monitor the discussions to ensure their security interests are not compromised.

"As for allies and partners, including Seoul, they are somewhat out in the cold and will have to look to Trump's key senior advisers, to the extent possible, to keep them apprised of developments and to help ensure the president does not go off the rails with respect to their core interests," Rapson said.



