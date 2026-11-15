N. Korea-linked hackers target 30 S. Korean servers: report

Hackers suspected of having ties to North Korea's Lazarus Group identified 30 servers in South Korea as potential targets for cyberattacks in October, a report released by a cybersecurity firm showed Sunday.

Cyfirma said it obtained a list of 216 servers across 10 countries compiled by Korean-speaking hackers, covering government agencies, banks, telecommunications companies and infrastructure providers.

Of the total, 30 servers were located in South Korea. The original 216-server list was completed on Oct. 24, the report showed.

By region, the Asia-Pacific accounted for 148 targeted servers, followed by North America with 49 and the Middle East with 19.

The United States and Japan together accounted for 44.4 percent of the total, Cyfirma added.

The cybersecurity firm assessed with "high confidence" that the hackers were linked to the Lazarus Group ecosystem, with their apparent objectives including financial gain and espionage.

Cyfirma stressed that inclusion on the target list did not necessarily mean the servers had been successfully breached.

The company warned that simply updating website applications would not address the vulnerabilities, urging administrators to install security patches and restart the affected programs.