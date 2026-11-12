WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at protecting American small businesses from economic and cybersecurity threats posed by foreign adversaries, including North Korea.

The House passed the Combating Foreign Threats to Main Street Act of 2026 on Wednesday, The bill would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide small businesses with information and guidance on identifying and responding to threats from foreign adversaries.

"China, Russia and North Korea are working to undermine our economic and national security, and American businesses are increasingly caught in the crosshairs," Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said during a House floor debate on Wednesday.

The legislation seeks to help businesses address risks such as intellectual property theft, cyberattacks, counterfeit goods and predatory investment practices. It now subject to deliberation by the Senate.

"While these threats affect businesses of every size, small businesses are often the most vulnerable, and they simply do not have the resources or expertise to identify these threats and protect themselves," Williams said.

Under the bill, the SBA would be required to review its educational materials annually starting in October 2027 and notify relevant congressional committees of certain activities posing significant risks to U.S. economic or national security interests.