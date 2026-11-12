Trio sentenced to prison terms over gambling sites linked to NK hackers
Summary
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced three members of a criminal ring to prison terms on Thursday for helping distribute illegal gambling websites created with North Korean hackers. One received four years in prison, and the other two received three years each. They were accomplices to a ringleader sentenced in September for creating and selling 16 sites between 2022 and 2024.
Key Facts
- One accomplice was also given a four-year suspension of qualifications, while one of the other two received a three-year suspension of qualifications.
- The ringleader, surnamed Kim, was sentenced to five years in prison and a five-year suspension of qualifications in September.
- Kim earned about 23.5 billion won ($17.6 million) from selling the sites and transferred more than 7 billion won, roughly 30 percent of the proceeds, to North Korean hackers.
Three members of a criminal ring were sentenced to prison terms on Thursday for collaborating with North Korean hackers to create and distribute illegal gambling websites in South Korea.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced one member of the criminal ring to four years in prison and a four-year suspension of qualifications after finding him guilty of violating the National Security Act and operating illegal gambling sites.
The two other ring members indicted in the same case were both sentenced to three years in prison, while one of them also received a three-year suspension of qualifications.
The three individuals were brought to trial as accomplices to the ringleader, surnamed Kim, who was convicted of the same offenses in September and sentenced to five years in prison and a five-year suspension of qualifications.
Kim was found guilty of creating 16 illegal gambling sites in collaboration with North Korean hackers between 2022 and 2024 and selling them to domestic gambling site operators. Kim earned about 23.5 billion won ($17.6 million) from the sales and transferred more than 7 billion won, or roughly 30 percent of the proceeds, to North Korean hackers.
The three accomplices were accused of helping Kim distribute the illegal gambling sites.
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