South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday it would maintain its commitment to supporting Ukraine despite a diplomatic dispute over Kyiv's transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

"As a responsible member of the international community, we will continue to maintain our principled position on providing assistance to Ukraine," a foreign ministry official told AFP.

The JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported this week that the foreign ministry requested around $100 million in aid for Ukraine in next year's budget, including $50 million for a NATO trust fund and $20 million in humanitarian assistance.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in July that the country had pledged $100 million in comprehensive assistance to Ukraine at a NATO summit.

"Our government will continue to provide humanitarian assistance needed by the Ukrainian people while also taking part in international efforts to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction," Lee said at the time.

The foreign ministry official's comment followed tensions between the two countries sparked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s disclosure in September that Ukraine had sent to Seoul two North Korean prisoners who were captured while fighting for Russia.

South Korea said the operation should have remained confidential to protect the soldiers' families in North Korea, demanding an apology and recalling its ambassador to Ukraine and some embassy staff in protest.

The two countries' foreign ministers met in Paris on Wednesday for the first time since the row, with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun saying he hoped "that all outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that he had reaffirmed Kyiv's willingness to develop a "dynamic and pragmatic partnership" with Seoul, based on mutual interests and shared security threats posed by North Korea's involvement in Russia's war.

"We are grateful to the Republic of Korea for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sybiha said.

"I am convinced that further steps lie ahead towards the full normalization of our bilateral relations," he added.