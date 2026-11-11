North Korea posts revised constitution online on propaganda website

North Korea has reposted its full constitution on a state propaganda website, more than 2 1/2 years after taking the document offline following leader Kim Jong-un's declaration of a two hostile state policy.

The version posted on Naenara appears to be the text revised in March, which the outlet said was amended at the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 23.

Previously, Naenara had pulled down the full text of the constitution in March 2024, along with its sections on modern history and overseas Koreans, which were believed to contain references to "unification" and "one nation."

The removal followed Kim's declaration at a party plenary meeting in late 2023 that the two Koreas are separate, hostile states, and his order in January the following year to strip expressions such as "peaceful unification" and "national unity" from the constitution.

At that time, Kim said he will no longer consider South Korea a counterpart for reconciliation and unification.

The website appears to have removed the old text because it conflicted with North Korea's new policy toward the South.

The text now on Naenara is largely identical to the version Seoul's unification ministry obtained and made public in May, which added a new territorial clause, dropped all references to unification with the South, elevated the leader's status and power, and granted him command of the nuclear forces.

There are some minor additions in the Naenara version, however, such as a clause stating that important issues in carrying out the cabinet's duties and powers are decided at plenary meetings, while other matters are being determined at standing meetings.