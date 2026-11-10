WASHINGTON — Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the United Nations to address North Korea's human rights situation alongside security issues in future diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.

In a commentary published Monday, the New York-based rights group, citing a recent U.N. report highlighting deepening repression in the country, said the U.N. General Assembly should recommend that future dialogue with North Korea address human rights and security concerns together, rather than treating them as separate issues.

"Security and rights issues need to be addressed together. The U.N. General Assembly has the power to forge these connections, even as the Security Council remains deadlocked," Audrey Gregg, HRW's senior coordinator for Asia, wrote in a commentary published Monday. "Security and rights issues need to be addressed together.

Gregg added that North Korean rights issues should not be displaced by the focus on security issues, as the United States and South Korea pursue diplomatic dialogues with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The commentary came after U.N. Special Rapporteur Elizabeth Salmon presented a report on North Korea's human rights situation to a U.N. General Assembly committee on Oct. 27. It highlighted North Korea's increased use of public executions, expanded surveillance and tighter restrictions on basic freedoms, according to HRW.

Gregg also argued that North Korea's human rights violations, particularly forced labor, are closely linked to its nuclear weapons program, citing previous U.N. findings.

"The government devotes massive resources to maintaining its nuclear weapons and missile stockpiles while many North Koreans face chronic hunger," Gregg wrote.