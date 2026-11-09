N. Korea's nuclear power recognition demand could hinder prospects for Trump-Kim summit: ex-US official

North Korea's apparent demand to be recognized as a nuclear power could complicate U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to arrange another summit with leader Kim Jong-un, a former senior State Department official said Monday.

"I think my understanding, at least, is that the North Koreans have communicated to the United States that the only condition under which there could be consideration for a summit is if the United States accepted North Korea as a nuclear power," Kurt Campbell, former deputy secretary of state, said.

Campbell made the remarks during a press briefing hosted by the Asia Group to preview Trump's upcoming trip to Asia, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

"Given the current circumstances, I think that would be almost impossible for President Trump to accept," Campbell said, noting that it could face opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. "I don't think the political circumstances make it likely for anything other than maybe just a handshake of sorts."

Campbell, chairman of the Washington-based strategic advisory firm, said that senior members of Trump's team had shown strong interest in reestablishing contact with North Korea during the presidential transition.

He also pointed to a subtle competition between Beijing and Moscow for influence over North Korea. "I think China's primary focus right now in North Korea is to ensure that as North Korea works with Russia, that China remains the dominant interlocutor," he said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in engaging with Kim again, citing their "good" personal relationship, fueling speculation about a possible meeting during the president's planned visit to China this month.

The two leaders had three in-person meetings during Trump's first term: the first in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the third at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Stephen Biegun, former U.S. special representative for North Korea, also expressed skepticism about the prospects of renewed diplomacy.

"All these conditions suggest to me that it will be very difficult to find a pathway to restart diplomacy with North Korea," Biegun said during a separate discussion hosted by the Stimson Center and the Sejong Institute.

Biegun suggested that both Trump and Kim may be willing to participate in what he called "performative summitry," but questioned what either side would gain from such a meeting. "It still begs the question, particularly from American interests, why would we want to do this."

He nonetheless argued that renewed engagement could help restore security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, while suggesting that Pyongyang might want to find a way to reduce its dependence on Russia and China.



