N. Korea rejects UN chief's call for inter-Korean dialogue after mine blast

North Korea on Tuesday rejected U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent call to resume inter-Korean dialogue to ease tensions following September's mine blast near the border, accusing him of being "prejudiced and irresponsible."

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the rejection in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Last week, the U.N. chief called for restoring communication channels between South and North Korea amid concerns over a potential escalation of tensions following the Sept. 21 explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone. That incident, blamed on mines planted by the North, wounded three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

"I express my regret over the fact that the top official of the U.N., which regards impartiality and objectivity as its lifeline, took such prejudiced and irresponsible attitude as echoing the ROK's unilateral and provocative sophism," Kim said.

ROK is short for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

She also accused the U.N. chief of "doubling-dealing," saying he had denounced North Korea's exercise of its sovereign rights as a "provocation" and "threat," while "persistently keeping mum about the heinous military hysteria of the U.S. and its allies."

"Such ignorant and irresolute attitude of the U.N. secretary-general serves as a main factor of gradually pushing the U.N. into a state of its malfunction," she said.

In early October, a joint investigation by South Korea's military and the U.N. Command concluded that the explosion was caused by antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by North Korea south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

North Korea has denied responsibility for the incident, dismissing Seoul's findings as "fabricated" and an attempt to impede the North's border fortification work.

In a letter dated Oct. 22, South Korea raised the incident with the U.N. Security Council, calling on Pyongyang to apologize, remove the mines and take steps to prevent a recurrence. In response, the North also sent its own letter, accusing Seoul of fabricating the mine blast.

In Tuesday's statement, she reiterated the North's border fortification work "never violates the U.N. Charter and the international laws as it is the most righteous, reasonable and regular exercise of its right to self-defense."

"If the reckless military provocations of the ROK gangsters lead to an undesirable incident in the southern border area, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres will never be free from the blame for it," she said, concluding her statement.