N. Korea's Kim inspects Nampho shipyard, calls for rapid naval buildup
Summary
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the Nampho Shipyard on Monday and called for a rapid buildup of naval combat power to counter what he described as hostile acts by enemies. He reviewed shipyard upgrades and a new warship under construction, which he said was larger than the destroyer built last year. Kim called for production automation, a second ground dock and a more efficient layout. North Korea has also commissioned the Choe Hyon and Kang Kon destroyers and plans to build two large warships over the next five years.
Key Facts
- Kim said the new vessel was designed to carry out complex operational missions suited to present-day warfare, but the report gave no specifications.
- Kim called for automating ship production and building a second ground dock so ships could be built and repaired at the same time.
- North Korea commissioned the 5,000-ton Kang Kon destroyer in September and described it as part of a nuclear counteraction system.
- The Choe Hyon entered active service three months before the Kang Kon, according to the report.
- Pyongyang earlier this year announced plans to build two warships of more than 5,000 tons over the next five years.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the Nampho Shipyard and called for a rapid buildup of naval combat power to counter "hostile acts of the enemies," state media said Wednesday.
Kim made the remarks during an on-site inspection at the shipyard Monday, where he was briefed on the shipyard's ongoing upgrades and inspected a new warship under construction, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
"It is vital and important requirement of the times to rapidly bolster up the surface and underwater combat power for defending the national sovereignty in the sea under various threats," Kim said.
"The recent geopolitical environment and hostile acts of the enemies in the region" prove the need for "the most developed and powerful warship," he added.
The report said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the new warship, which he said "is incomparably huge and browbeating than the destroyer built last year."
While the report did not provide the ship's specifications, it said the vessel is "designed to carry out its complex operational mission in consideration of the present-day warfare."
On efforts to modernize the shipyard, Kim called for automating the production process, constructing a second ground dock so ships can be built and repaired at the same time, and fixing the "irrational" layout of its buildings.
"The advanced and hi-tech shipbuilding base is essential for building a powerful naval force which no one can provoke," he said.
North Korea has been accelerating its push to deploy naval assets with nuclear capabilities on both coasts, with the Choe Hyon in the West Sea and the Kang Kon in the East Sea.
In September, the North commissioned the 5,000-ton Kang Kon destroyer, which it called part of a "nuclear counteraction system." It said, at that time, the ship would defend the country's maritime sovereignty as a "nuclear war deterrent." Three months earlier, the Choe Hyon was commissioned into active service.
Earlier this year, Pyongyang unveiled plans to build two large warships of over 5,000 tons over the next five years.
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