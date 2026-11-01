N. Korea denounces S Korea-US joint military drills, vows to bolster nuclear deterrent
Summary
North Korea denounced the South Korea-U.S. Iron Mace exercise, held in Seoul from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and said it would continue strengthening its nuclear deterrent. Kim Jong-sik, a Workers’ Party of Korea official, described the tabletop drill as a rehearsal for nuclear war against the North. He also criticized the Hoguk and Freedom Flag drills and the U.S.-Japan Keen Sword exercise. Kim said Pyongyang’s nuclear deterrent would defend the country’s sovereignty and security and contribute to regional peace.
Key Facts
- The Iron Mace tabletop exercise took place at the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul.
- Kim Jong-sik is the first vice department director of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Committee.
- Kim called strengthening the nuclear deterrent at an ever faster pace an immutable national defense policy.
- Kim said the North’s nuclear deterrent would address existing and potential threats.
- The statement was carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.
North Korea on Monday denounced a recent South Korea-U.S. combined military exercise that integrates South Korea's conventional military capabilities with U.S. nuclear capabilities, saying strengthening the North's nuclear capabilities is "immutable" against such a backdrop.
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-sik, first vice department director of the Workers' Party of Korea's Central Committee, claimed the drill, named Iron Mace, was "the most hideous nuclear war rehearsal aimed at using nuclear weapons against the DPRK."
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Iron Mace, he said, only proves "how just the DPRK is in its efforts for ceaselessly bolstering up its nuclear forces capable of thoroughly coping with such nuclear threats."
South Korea and the U.S. conducted the tabletop exercise at the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 to deter North Korean threats.
Kim also denounced other allied drills, including Hoguk and Freedom Flag, as well as Keen Sword, a U.S.-Japan exercise, arguing "the enemies have intensified its military moves in public or behind closed doors."
All of this, he said, shows the North must keep its adversaries in check with stronger nuclear means.
"The reality teaches once again the underlying truth that strength is peace and peace is guaranteed only by strength," he warned.
Kim said Pyongyang will ensure that its nuclear deterrent "defends the sovereignty and security of the state and regional peace in a responsible manner."
Strengthening that deterrent at an ever faster pace to counter existing and potential threats is an "immutable" national defense policy, he added.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.