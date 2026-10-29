North Korea has fired a 600-millimeter "ultra-precision" multiple rocket launcher and simulated drone strikes in a demonstration of key weapons, with leader Kim Jong-un emphasizing "absolute superiority" in securing unmanned attack capabilities, state media reported Friday.

The demonstration was held Thursday alongside an exhibition on unmanned aeronautical technology attended by leader Kim Jong-un, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The event took place on the same day that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected around 10 short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea. The missiles flew about 250 kilometers.

The exhibition featured various types of drones and other combat systems, while the weapons demonstration involved tactical suicide attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, multi-purpose drones and a 600-mm multiple rocket launcher battalion, the KCNA said.

"Tactical suicide attack drones, air-to-surface missiles from multi-purpose drones and cruise missiles hit the islet target with 100 percent accuracy," the report said.

It also said the multiple rocket launcher, called "Sniper," opened fire before the public for the first time, claiming that the combat reliability and effectiveness of "all the major weapon systems were successfully verified."

Photos released by North Korean media showed more than 10 600-mm multiple rocket launchers firing simultaneously, missiles being launched from drones and suicide attack drones striking mock targets believed to represent South Korean front-line guard posts and U.S. M1 Abrams tanks.

The KCNA did not disclose the locations of the exhibition or the weapons demonstration, but they are believed to have been held at Wonsan-Kalma Airport, judging by the structures seen in the released photos. North Korea staged an event marking the 80th founding anniversary of its air force there last year.

In a speech, Kim stressed the need to secure "absolute superiority" in drone technology, calling for the rapid expansion and strengthening of the country's unmanned aeronautical technology.

"Strength precisely means peace and peace is guaranteed only by strength. This is a matter of common sense needed to survive in the present noisy world," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

"The scientists of our country should go all out for obtaining miraculous results in development of unmanned aeronautical technology and AI for national defense, too, as we had access to the function of a nuclear weapons state and have made new leaps forward in upgrading conventional weapons," he added.

Photos published by the state media showed Kim being accompanied by his daughter, Ju-ae, and his wife, Ri Sol-Ju, as well as Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Thursday's launches marked the North's 17th ballistic missile launch of the year coming 17 days after its previous launch on Oct. 12.

A military official in Seoul said the launches are believed to have involved the North's KN-25 super-large 600-mm multiple rocket launcher, which Pyongyang claims can be fitted with its Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.



