SINGAPORE — North Korean hackers were behind a $6.3 billion raid on cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to U.S. blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs.

"An attacker moved approximately $6.36 billion out of Binance wallets on ten blockchains, most of it in about 20 minutes," TRM Labs said in a blog post on its website.

"TRM attributes the attack to TraderTraitor, North Korea's elite hacking unit, based on robust on and off-chain intelligence. We make this judgment with high confidence."