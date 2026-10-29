Seoul mulling co-sponsoring UN resolution on N. Korean human rights
Summary
The unification ministry is consulting government agencies in Seoul on whether to co-sponsor this year’s U.N. General Assembly resolution on North Korean human rights, with a decision expected soon. The resolution is under review by the General Assembly’s Third Committee in New York through next month. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has warned that co-sponsorship could provoke North Korea, while the foreign ministry says the government is considering options to continue international cooperation on human rights.
Key Facts
- A ministry official said it was difficult to comment on the specifics while the government’s position was still being finalized.
- The U.N. Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in March that Seoul co-sponsored and that condemned North Korea’s systematic, widespread and gross violations.
- North Korea views co-sponsoring such a resolution as one of the most serious expressions of Seoul’s hostile policy.
- A senior ministry official said South Korea had co-sponsored North Korean human rights resolutions at both the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. General Assembly since the current administration took office.
The unification ministry is in talks with relevant government agencies on whether to co-sponsor this year's U.N. General Assembly resolution on North Korean human rights, a ministry official said Thursday.
"It is difficult to comment on the specifics at this stage," the official told reporters, adding that the government's position will be finalized "soon."
The resolution is under review at the Third Committee of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, which runs through next month.
Seoul co-sponsored the most recent resolution adopted in March by the U.N. Human Rights Council, which condemned North Korea's "systematic, widespread and gross" violations.
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has voiced concern that co-sponsoring such a resolution could provoke North Korea, which sees it as one of the most serious expressions of Seoul's hostile policy.
The foreign ministry later said the government was reviewing various options, including co-sponsoring the resolution, as part of efforts to continue international cooperation on improving human rights in North Korea.
"South Korea had co-sponsored North Korean human rights resolutions at both the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. General Assembly since the current administration took office. Relevant ministries are having consultations to decide whether to co-sponsor this year's resolution," a senior ministry official said.
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