Seoul mulling co-sponsoring UN resolution on N. Korean human rights

The unification ministry is in talks with relevant government agencies on whether to co-sponsor this year's U.N. General Assembly resolution on North Korean human rights, a ministry official said Thursday.

"It is difficult to comment on the specifics at this stage," the official told reporters, adding that the government's position will be finalized "soon."

The resolution is under review at the Third Committee of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, which runs through next month.

Seoul co-sponsored the most recent resolution adopted in March by the U.N. Human Rights Council, which condemned North Korea's "systematic, widespread and gross" violations.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has voiced concern that co-sponsoring such a resolution could provoke North Korea, which sees it as one of the most serious expressions of Seoul's hostile policy.

The foreign ministry later said the government was reviewing various options, including co-sponsoring the resolution, as part of efforts to continue international cooperation on improving human rights in North Korea.

"South Korea had co-sponsored North Korean human rights resolutions at both the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. General Assembly since the current administration took office. Relevant ministries are having consultations to decide whether to co-sponsor this year's resolution," a senior ministry official said.