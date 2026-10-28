S. Korea, US, partners reaffirm N. Korea denuclearization goal, back sanctions enforcement

WASHINGTON — South Korea, the United States and other like-minded partners on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea, highlighting recent sanctions targeting Pyongyang's overseas workers, cyber activities and military cooperation with Russia.

In a joint statement issued by 11 countries and the European Union, the participants welcomed sanctions imposed by the U.S., Australia and the European Union in October to disrupt North Korea's efforts to finance its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The statement was issued by South Korea, the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Britain and the EU.

The countries highlighted findings by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), which shed light on Pyongyang's military cooperation with Russia, cyber-enabled IT worker schemes and overseas labor operations.

The team was established after a U.N. expert panel, tasked with monitoring sanctions enforcement, was disbanded in April 2024 due to Russia's veto of a resolution to extend its mandate. It consists of 11 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada.

"The MSMT and EU reaffirm our commitment to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK," the statement said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The participants also urged all United Nations member states, particularly permanent members of the Security Council, to fully implement sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions against 10 individuals and one entity accused of facilitating North Korean IT worker schemes targeting American businesses and generating illicit revenue for Pyongyang's weapons programs.



