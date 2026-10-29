NK leader may have discussed potential talks with US during China visit: spy agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have conveyed Pyongyang's position on potential talks with the United States during his recent visit to China, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment during a closed-door parliamentary intelligence committee audit, according to Rep. Youn Kun-young of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Rep. Yoo Yeong-ha of the main opposition People Power Party.

The NIS also said Kim may have had a purpose for his visit to China beyond commemorating Beijing's participation in the Korean War, noting that he was accompanied by senior diplomats, such as Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, rather than military officials.

"China could gently convey Kim's stance to the U.S., but it does not seem like China has the intention of actively mediating talks (between Washington and Pyongyang)," the NIS was quoted as saying, without providing specific grounds for such an assessment.

Kim took a one-day trip to Dandong on Saturday, meeting Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, and visiting a war memorial amid Pyongyang and Beijing's efforts to deepen ties.

The NIS said Chinese Premier Li Qiang was initially expected to receive Kim but was replaced by Wang due to scheduling issues.

"(China) appears to have sent a suitable figure to show respect as Wang is a close aide to President Xi Jinping, who has served as a bridge between Xi and Kim since the North Korean leader's first visit to China in 2018, and visited the North to meet with Kim in July," it said.

Kim's latest visit came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in China's Shenzhen next month, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend. Trump has expressed interest in resuming dialogue with Kim.

On the possibility of Pyongyang-Washington talks, the NIS said the two countries have yet to narrow their differences on conditions for dialogue but that it did not rule out a "shift in the situation" before or after the APEC summit.

Regarding Kim's daughter, the NIS confirmed that her name was Ju-ae.

"Our analysis of Kim Ju-ae since her first public appearance in 2022 shows that the North is gradually solidifying her status as the likely successor," the agency said.

The NIS noted that military-related activities accounted for about 60 percent of her public appearances, saying she appeared to be building a "narrative as a military leader," with commemorative photos taken at military events.