N. Korea fires around dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

North Korea fired around a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were launched from the Wonsan area at around 12:30 p.m., with further analysis of their flight distances and other specifications currently under way, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The latest launch came more than two weeks after Pyongyang test-fired on Oct. 12 what it claimed were tactical ballistic missiles aimed at improving a key weapons component.

The JCS said it has stepped up surveillance and remains vigilant against any potential additional launches, while maintaining a robust defense posture through close information-sharing with the United States and Japan related to the latest missile launch.



