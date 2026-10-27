North Korea has opened its autumn trade fair in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday, in an apparent move to secure foreign earnings amid international sanctions.

The 18th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair opened at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang on Monday, under the theme of "Common development and prosperity," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

More than 130 companies from North Korea, China, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Thailand are showcasing over 10,000 products from electronics products and machinery to medicines, building materials and foodstuffs, according to the report.

External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho attended the opening ceremony, alongside officials and exhibitors.

In his opening speech, Yun vowed to "expand external economic relations" with countries and regions around the world on the principle of "complete equality and reciprocity," the report said.

North Korea holds trade fairs each spring and fall to attract foreign investment and boost trade amid international sanctions.