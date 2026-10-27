N. Korea opens annual trade fair amid sanctions
Summary
North Korea opened the 18th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang on Monday, state media reported Tuesday, as it seeks foreign earnings amid international sanctions. More than 130 companies from five countries are showcasing over 10,000 products. External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho said North Korea would expand economic relations with countries and regions around the world on the principles of equality and reciprocity.
Key Facts
- The fair’s theme is Common development and prosperity.
- Participating companies are from North Korea, China, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Thailand.
- The products on display include electronics, machinery, medicines, building materials and foodstuffs.
- North Korea holds trade fairs each spring and fall to attract foreign investment and boost trade.
- Yun Jong-ho attended the opening ceremony alongside officials and exhibitors.
North Korea has opened its autumn trade fair in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday, in an apparent move to secure foreign earnings amid international sanctions.
The 18th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair opened at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang on Monday, under the theme of "Common development and prosperity," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
More than 130 companies from North Korea, China, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Thailand are showcasing over 10,000 products from electronics products and machinery to medicines, building materials and foodstuffs, according to the report.
External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho attended the opening ceremony, alongside officials and exhibitors.
In his opening speech, Yun vowed to "expand external economic relations" with countries and regions around the world on the principle of "complete equality and reciprocity," the report said.
North Korea holds trade fairs each spring and fall to attract foreign investment and boost trade amid international sanctions.
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