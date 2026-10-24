N. Korea's Kim calls for 'strongest army' in speech for military meeting in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the regime's military to build the "strongest army" as he addressed a meeting of commanders in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Saturday.

Kim made the remarks as he supervised a meeting of company commanders on Oct. 22 and 23 in the North's capital, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim told the commanders that "the main spirit of the Third Meeting of Company Leaders of the Korean People's Army is to build the strongest army and accelerate the Korean-style military revolution by training the strongest companies," the KCNA reported.

Kim also instructed company commanders to "firmly carry forward the true nature of our army as the army of the Party and the army of ideology and core elements."

The meeting was the first gathering of the North's entire army after Pyongyang's Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, the KCNA reported.



