North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in China's border city of Dandong via a newly opened bridge linking the two nations, a government source said Saturday.

The government source told Yonhap News Agency that Kim arrived in Dandong through the bridge across the Amnok River, also known as the Yalu River in China.

Kim "arrived in Dandong, in China's Liaoning Province, via the New Amnok River Bridge," the source said.

The bridge, which links North Korea's border city of Sinuiju with China's Dandong, was opened this month after 12 years of completion, highlighting its potential to strengthen economic ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.

The four-lane bridge, stretching 3,026 meters, was completed in 2014 with an investment of about $310 million from China. Its opening had been delayed for 12 years due to North Korea's failure, if not refusal, to complete building connecting roads and customs facilities on its side.



