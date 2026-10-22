South Korea said on Thursday it would take a “proportionate measure” if North Korea resumes operating propaganda loudspeakers along the border, while not mentioning details about such measures.

In a wider response to the border tension that resulted from the explosion of North Korean mines, which injured South Korean soldiers, Seoul said it would send a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to explain that the mine planting was in violation of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement and call for U.N.-level actions.

"If North Korea takes action, we believe there should be a proportionate measure," Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Chung Binna said when asked if Seoul will set up and operate its own propaganda loudspeakers.

But she added nothing has been decided.

The remarks came as Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has said in two statements since Tuesday that Pyongyang will resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts against South Korea, claiming that Seoul wrongfully accused North Korean troops of crossing the border.

South Korea finished dismantling its border loudspeakers last year under the Lee Jae Myung administration. The military halted broadcasts on June 11, 2025, describing the step as a preemptive move to ease noise damage for border residents and reduce tension on the peninsula. Seoul removed about 20 fixed units on Aug. 4 and 5 last year, while more than 10 portable units remain.

The broadcasts are among the forms of pressure Pyongyang objects to most strongly. Carrying news from outside, criticism of the leadership and K-pop, they are aimed at front-line soldiers and residents. The North has long treated them as an act of war. When Seoul restarted them in 2015 after an 11-year pause, the North fired artillery across the border and the South returned fire.

A renewed round of broadcasts from both sides would almost certainly sharpen tensions along the border and the unification ministry remained cautious, saying relevant ministries would discuss the issue together.

Addressing Kim Yo-jong’s statement, Thursday, the ministry noted that barely a year ago, both Koreas were running loudspeakers and residents on both sides endured hardship that was difficult to bear, adding that "the mistakes of the past should not be repeated."

Seoul said it would also send a letter to the UNSC chief.

“The letter is intended to clarify that the recent explosion was caused by a landmine buried by North Korean forces, constituting a clear violation of the armistice agreement, while demanding an apology and responsible measures from Pyongyang," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said during a regular briefing.

"At the same time, the letter will stress the need to prevent escalating tensions and restore dialogue. We also intend to draw attention to North Korea's recent attempts to frame our military's legitimate operational activities along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) as provocations, shifting the blame for regional tensions onto us."

Experts said the North is unlikely to resume loudspeaker broadcasts immediately, calling on Seoul to prioritize efforts to restart dialogue between the two Koreas on border lines with North Korea through the United Nations Command (UNC).

"When it comes to discrepancies over the border or the MDL, the top priority must be negotiations — whether through the UNC, direct face-to-face talks or written exchanges," said Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies. "This issue must be resolved through negotiation, not provocations or wordplay."

Koh Yu-hwan, professor emeritus of North Korean studies at Dongguk University, said South Korea should not be overly swayed by every statement coming from North Korea.

"North Korea has decided its direction. The real issue is managing that reality together with the UNC for South Korea,” Koh said. “If we provoke them and turn this into a major geopolitical risk, South Korea is lacking direct leverage to force Pyongyang off its chosen path.”

Kim Jae-chun, a professor at Sogang University, said the government should find a way to counter the Pyongyang’s escalating provocations while demonstrating that Seoul is ready to counter any provocations.

"South Korea should have considered resuming counter-loudspeakers," Kim said. "We must demonstrate firm resolve. Showing North Korea that we are ready to take on big risks and escalate will force them to back down."

He suggested that Seoul develop a political strategy to stop Pyongyang's provocations while pursuing diplomatic approaches.

"Diplomatic action is still needed, but we must build a system where North Korea feels true pain and realizes the costs of its actions significantly outweigh the benefits."

In her statement on Wednesday, Kim Yo-jong said Pyongyang would resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts later this month, after visiting the border with Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to North Korea's defense ministry.

In another statement issued Thursday, she warned of "new counter means" at the North's border, without detailing them.

"Our new counter means will get into the alert for duty at all the border line and the loudspeakers against the ROK will be on standby within a few days," Kim said in the statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, referring to the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Since April 2024, the North has been fortifying borders under Kim Jong-un’s order following its policy change to seek “hostile two-state” status and see the two Koreas as independent countries.

On Sept. 21, three South Korean soldiers were injured by North Korean mines on the South Korean side of the MDL, which the UNC confirmed as a violation of the armistice agreement. South has since demanded an apology from the North, which has denied responsibility for the explosion.