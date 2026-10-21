N. Korea to resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts toward S. Korea: Kim Yo-jong

Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, said Wednesday that Pyongyang will resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts toward South Korea later this month, state media reported.

"Our tactical hunting teams are taking new positions, and within October, the loudspeakers for psychological warfare against the ROK will be in operation along the whole border," Kim said in a statement carried in an English-language dispatch by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

Kim, a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, described the move as the "most just measure" and an "appropriate response."

She said she inspected key positions along the southern border earlier in the day with Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the North's Ministry of National Defense, to review progress on a project to fortify the border.

Kim corrected an earlier KCNA report that had said the inspection took place Tuesday.

"Our army is carrying out a crucial and great undertaking in the face of the enemy's persistent threats," she said. "If the border is fortified, the danger of military conflict in this area will undoubtedly be eliminated."

According to the earlier KCNA report, Pak accused the enemy of making "deliberate, premeditated and absurd" claims that North Korean troops had crossed the border during the inspection.

"Our army knows where our borderline is better than any others, and we are doing what we should do in our territory," he was quoted as saying.

Pak urged troops to "turn the borderline into an impregnable fortress," and warned them to take prompt and decisive action if enemy forces threatened the safety of North Korean service personnel.

The KCNA also reported that Kim said the North's leader had issued "an order to fortify the border with an enemy state to be eternally impregnable."

North Korea began fortifying the inter-Korean border in April 2024, reinforcing barbed-wire fences, planting mines and erecting anti-tank barriers along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), after leader Kim declared the two Koreas to be "two states hostile to each other" the previous year.

Tensions have heightened following land mine explosions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) last month that injured three South Korean soldiers. South Korea has attributed the explosions to mines planted by North Korea, which has denied involvement.



