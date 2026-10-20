N. Korea may be testing Trump's red lines with increased missile launches in 2nd term: analysis
Summary
North Korea has increased missile launch activity during U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, potentially testing his tolerance for military provocations. A Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis said Kim Jong-un may be gauging Washington’s response while staying below Trump’s stated red lines of no intercontinental ballistic missile tests, nuclear tests or lethal attacks. The analysis recorded 34 launch events and at least 93 missiles since Trump returned to office in January 2025.
Key Facts
- North Korea conducted 34 missile launch events during the first 21 months of Trump’s second term, compared with 17 during the comparable period of his first term.
- Pyongyang has launched at least 93 missiles since Trump returned to office in January 2025, exceeding the total launched during his entire first four-year presidency.
- The weapons activity included flight-testing new hypersonic missiles, a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel missile engine, and cruise and anti-ship missile launches from the Choe Hyon destroyer.
- The analysis was written by Victor Cha and Andy Lim of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
- The researchers also suggested that Kim’s activities could support a new five-year military development plan or strengthen his position before a possible summit with Trump in China next month.
WASHINGTON — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be testing U.S. President Donald Trump's tolerance for military provocations, a U.S. think tank analysis showed Tuesday, as Pyongyang has increased its missile launch activities during Trump's second term.
The analysis by Victor Cha and Andy Lim of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) raised the possibility that Kim is seeking to gauge Washington's response to his expanding weapons activities despite Trump's repeated overtures for renewed dialogue.
The two suggested Kim "may be testing Trump himself and the limits of Trump's red lines," which they characterized as no intercontinental ballistic missile tests, no nuclear tests and no lethal attacks.
The analysis noted that North Korea has carried out 34 missile launch events during the first 21 months of Trump's second term, double the 17 recorded during the comparable period of his first term.
Pyongyang has also fired at least 93 missiles since Trump returned to office in January 2025, already exceeding the total number launched throughout his entire first four-year presidency, according to the analysis.
The researchers also highlighted North Korea's expanding weapons programs, including the flight-testing of new hypersonic missiles, a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel missile engine and launches of cruise and anti-ship missiles from its new Choe Hyon destroyer.
They also raised other possible explanations for Kim's activities, including efforts to test weapons under a new five-year military development plan or position himself ahead of a possible summit with Trump in China next month.
"Whatever the reason, Trump's return to the White House and his unrequited summitry have not necessarily brought the restraint and respect trumpeted by the president," the analysis said.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in engaging with Kim again, citing their "good" personal relationship, amid speculation about a possible meeting during the president's planned visit to China next month.
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