Unverified rumors of NK leader's death spread on overseas social media

Unverified claims that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had died after suffering a brain hemorrhage have spread on overseas social media, while North Korean state media reported his visit to a public exhibition.

The rumors were reported Tuesday by the British tabloid The Sun, the New York Post and India's Economic Times, which cited social media posts that had claimed Kim suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, fell into a coma and was rushed to a hospital in Beijing.

The claims reportedly originated from a post on X by Wanjun Xie, a Chinese dissident based in the United States.

In a post Monday, Xie claimed that Kim had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, lost consciousness and been transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing because of North Korea's poor medical facilities but died.

He also claimed Kim's body had been secretly returned to North Korea and his death was being kept under wraps.

No evidence was provided to substantiate the claims.

Xie identifies himself as chairman of the Chinese Democratic Party, an organization banned by Chinese authorities, and has circulated other unverified claims on social media, including speculation about Chinese President Xi Jinping's death and the alleged use of a body double.

North Korean state media did not directly address the speculation but reported Tuesday that Kim visited a garment and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. Photos released by state media showed Kim touring it with his daughter Ju-ae.

South Korean diplomatic and security officials said they had heard "nothing" to support the claims.