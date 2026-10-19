N. Korea touts 'invincible' comradeship with Russia at diplomatic event
Summary
North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Russia at a diplomatic reception in Russia last Tuesday. The North Korean Embassy hosted the event to mark the 78th anniversary of diplomatic ties, attended by Russian officials including Alexander Kozlov. North Korean Ambassador Sin Hong-chol and Kozlov highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership formed by Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, including mutual military assistance under their 2024 treaty.
Key Facts
- The North Korean Embassy in Russia hosted a reception marking the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
- Alexander Kozlov, Russia’s minister of natural resources and chair of the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science, attended the reception.
- North Korean Ambassador Sin Hong-chol said the 2024 meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin elevated bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
- The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June 2024 commits North Korea and Russia to mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.
- Russian Ambassador to North Korea Andrey Podelyshev hosted a separate reception on Wednesday to mark the anniversary.
North Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Russia at a diplomatic event, calling its ties with Moscow an "invincible" comradeship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.
The North Korean Embassy in Russia hosted a reception marking the 78th anniversary of forming diplomatic relations between the two nations last Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The event was attended by Alexander Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources and chair of the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science, along with other Russian government and party officials.
North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said the bilateral ties have developed at an unprecedented level through the "most truthful" relations forged between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Shin said the meeting between their leaders in 2024 has upgraded bilateral ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership and leaped toward "invincible comradely-in-arms relations," according to the KCNA.
In response, Kozlov said the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between Kim and Putin in June 2024 reflects the shared commitment of Pyongyang and Moscow for "respect, trust and common prosperity."
North Korea and Russia signed the mutual defense treaty in 2024, which includes a provision committing both nations to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Andrey Podelyshev hosted a reception to mark the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations Wednesday, according to a separate KCNA report.
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