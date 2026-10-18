PM vows continued efforts to resume inter-Korean dialogue

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Sunday that the government will strive to lay the groundwork for the resumption of dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang and seek peaceful co-existence.

"Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity," Han said, as she attended a presidential sporting competition for displaced North Korean residents held in Seoul.

She called inter-Korean division a "reality," also highlighting that the pains of displaced residents and separated families are "ongoing."

"Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop," said the prime minister, asking for the participants' support in establishing peace and thanking them for contributing to South Korea's economic development and democratization.